Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:SBS opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

