Comparing Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Halcón Resources (NYSE:HKRSQ)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Halcón Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcón Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Halcón Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 32.90% 16.47% 10.43% Halcón Resources -407.40% -110.36% -42.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enerplus and Halcón Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 5 0 2.71 Halcón Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.71%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Halcón Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Halcón Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $997.46 million 1.56 $291.84 million $1.09 6.45 Halcón Resources $226.61 million 0.05 $45.96 million ($0.05) -1.48

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Halcón Resources. Halcón Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enerplus beats Halcón Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

