Comparing Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Progress Software alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Progress Software and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 0 4 18 0 2.82

Progress Software currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus target price of $134.04, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $397.17 million 4.70 $63.49 million $2.13 19.58 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $2.67 billion 5.29 $333.84 million $3.88 32.08

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 12.16% 32.10% 13.78% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 11.14% 26.81% 12.55%

Summary

Progress Software beats TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.