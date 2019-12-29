Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.93 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $2,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

