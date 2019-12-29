Compass Point Lowers Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Neutral

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

WRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI opened at $30.90 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.