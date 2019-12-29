Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

CTG stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

