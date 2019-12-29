Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Critical Comparison

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 7.62% 12.50% 4.19% BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Conagra Brands and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 6 8 0 2.57 BellRing Brands 0 2 10 0 2.83

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $21.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $9.54 billion 1.74 $678.30 million $2.01 17.00 BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats BellRing Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. sells its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Blake's, Duke's, Frontera, Banquet, Chef Boyardee, and BIGS brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

