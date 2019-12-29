ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Up 9%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58, 441,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,140,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFMS. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConforMIS by 296.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 115,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

