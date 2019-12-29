Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 28th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 40.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 910,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,175. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.03. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

