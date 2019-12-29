Contrasting DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Booking (OTCMKTS:BKNG)

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV AS/ADR 5.11% 27.93% 10.54% Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV AS/ADR $12.52 billion 1.71 $633.60 million $1.75 32.89 Booking $14.53 billion 5.97 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.38

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than DSV AS/ADR. Booking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV AS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DSV AS/ADR and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV AS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 16 11 1 2.46

Booking has a consensus price target of $2,108.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than DSV AS/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats DSV AS/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

