Contrasting Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Radware (NYSE:RDWR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -32.55% -26.60% -15.60% Radware 9.33% 7.41% 4.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $75.50 million 10.26 -$36.06 million N/A N/A Radware $234.40 million 5.15 $11.73 million $0.29 88.83

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiverr International and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 4 5 0 2.56 Radware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Radware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Radware beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

