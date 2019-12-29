Contrasting Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) & SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCZC)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Parke Bancorp and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 36.47% 17.81% 1.89% SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 33.64% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $65.28 million 4.15 $24.82 million N/A N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH $33.83 million 3.80 $11.38 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

