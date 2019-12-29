Contrasting Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -12.45 Vericel $90.86 million 8.58 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -124.64

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.50% -62.83% Vericel -12.68% 3.66% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.06%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $23.23, indicating a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

