Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) was down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 4,995,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 666,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on CORV shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie cut Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Correvio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,825,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

