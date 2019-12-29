Couchain Market Capitalization Achieves $7,621.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,621.00 and approximately $5,672.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.06 or 0.05954984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022884 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

