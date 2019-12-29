CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CPFL Energia were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPFL Energia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CPFL Energia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CPFL Energia by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CPFL Energia by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CPFL Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPL opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. CPFL Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 9.01%.

CPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CPFL Energia in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CPFL Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

