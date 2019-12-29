Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $660.00

Shares of Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.68) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.42), with a volume of 677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 574.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

Cpl Resources Company Profile (LON:CPS)

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

