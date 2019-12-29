Cred Tops One Day Trading Volume of $706,343.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $706,343.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Bilaxy, Bibox, Gate.io, Kyber Network, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.