Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce sales of $59.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.30 million. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49,425%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $272.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.90 million to $289.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.03 million to $58.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. BidaskClub cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,167,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.01. 999,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,513. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 3.31.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.