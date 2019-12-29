Critical Review: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & Brightsphere Investment Group (NASDAQ:BSIG)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Brightsphere Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $252.18 million 12.58 $33.57 million $1.91 32.03 Brightsphere Investment Group $928.20 million 0.94 $136.40 million $1.86 5.44

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hamilton Lane pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brightsphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brightsphere Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane and Brightsphere Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 1 3 2 0 2.17 Brightsphere Investment Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Brightsphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 15.34% 56.89% 26.41% Brightsphere Investment Group 21.67% 228.89% 11.22%

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Hamilton Lane on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

