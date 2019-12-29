Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 88,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 91.06%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

