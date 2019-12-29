Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.52. Cushing Energy Income Cf shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 940 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

About Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

