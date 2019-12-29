Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.80

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 1213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,137.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,078.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,447,387 shares of company stock worth $80,842,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

