CyrusOne Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 243.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 358,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,153. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.