Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,443,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,276,000 after acquiring an additional 65,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after acquiring an additional 852,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,687,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,343,000 after acquiring an additional 270,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 645,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

