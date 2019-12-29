David Rae Sells 51,448 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$288,108.80.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, David Rae sold 2,652 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$15,142.92.

TSE DPM opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a one year low of C$3.44 and a one year high of C$6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.19.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

