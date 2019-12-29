DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Camden National (OTCMKTS:CAC) Head to Head Survey

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS GRP HOLDING/S $13.36 billion 3.68 $4.13 billion $6.43 11.95 Camden National $189.55 million 3.70 $53.07 million $3.39 13.60

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. DBS GRP HOLDING/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS GRP HOLDING/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Camden National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DBS GRP HOLDING/S and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS GRP HOLDING/S 30.42% 12.17% 1.09% Camden National 27.02% 12.27% 1.27%

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

