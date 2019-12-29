DECOIN Hits Market Cap of $970,164.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $970,164.00 and $5,089.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,429,937 coins and its circulating supply is 26,042,160 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

