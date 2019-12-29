Dent (DENT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $242,457.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, FCoin, Kucoin and Liquid. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $242,457.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,075,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Coinrail, IDEX, WazirX, FCoin, Allbit, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Liquid, Radar Relay, HitBTC, CoinBene, Cobinhood, BitForex, OKEx, Binance, Lykke Exchange and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

