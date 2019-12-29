Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DERM. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Dermira has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dermira by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dermira by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dermira by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

