DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) vs. Aeon Global Health (NASDAQ:AGHC) Critical Contrast

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and Aeon Global Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.02 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

DermTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeon Global Health.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% Aeon Global Health -60.29% -253.30% -87.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DermTech and Aeon Global Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeon Global Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Summary

DermTech beats Aeon Global Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

