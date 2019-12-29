Diageo (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Up 0.6%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.65 and last traded at $101.65, 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.87.

Diageo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.