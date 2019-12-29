DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.92 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.