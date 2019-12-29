Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,884,282 shares trading hands.

DFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

