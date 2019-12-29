Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) were down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 4,055,997 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,741,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

The firm has a market cap of $693.38 million, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 940,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

