Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE DDS opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.