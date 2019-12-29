Dimecoin Market Capitalization Tops $726,525.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $726,525.00 and $334.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009817 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003064 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006510 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

