Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.33 ($19.25).

DPLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Diploma alerts:

DPLM stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,084 ($27.41). 58,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,869.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,639.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,144 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,074 ($27.28).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diploma will post 6497.0003531 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.