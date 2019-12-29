DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.55

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $36.40. DISH Network shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 47,933 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,075,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 78.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after acquiring an additional 734,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 40.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 276,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.