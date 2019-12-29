Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

DFN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.63. 172,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,342. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$7.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.