Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Document Security Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.29 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,682 shares in the company, valued at $623,304.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

