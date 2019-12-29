Dollarcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $11,472.00 and $3.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00453107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.