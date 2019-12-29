Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Domo by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Domo by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMO. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $22.98 on Friday. Domo Inc has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

