Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Domtar has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Domtar has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domtar to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 287,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Domtar has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.