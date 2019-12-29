Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.599 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

UFS stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. Domtar has a twelve month low of C$42.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.88.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.8519743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

