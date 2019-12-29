Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 9,280.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOVA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $147,172.50. Also, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,358 shares of company stock worth $317,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.74. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.