Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$31.38 and last traded at C$31.38, with a volume of 8051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.06.

Specifically, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 11,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$351,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,307,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,898,313.95. Also, Director Michael Cooper purchased 89,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,759,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,479,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,591,199.86. Insiders have acquired a total of 769,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,330,021 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.32.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

