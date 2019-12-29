DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Shares Up 6.7%

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, 13,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,136% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DUFRY AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get DUFRY AG/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. DUFRY AG/ADR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.07%.

About DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DUFRY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUFRY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.