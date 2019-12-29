E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on EONGY shares. Oddo Securities raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

