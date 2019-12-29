East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.27. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 256.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

